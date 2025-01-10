In 1963 on the 28th of August, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. In the speech, King drew directly on the promises made in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to call for civil rights and an end to racism.

“When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The City of Paso Robles has been celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. since 1990 with an annual, community event. Over the years it has evolved to include local music, acting and dance groups, student performances, essay and art contests, and keynote speakers.

City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia told Paso Magazine, “We’re looking forward to this year’s celebration as an opportunity for our community to come together in unity, honoring Dr. King’s legacy of justice, equality, and nonviolence.”

Lynda and her team have received approval from the city to host the event annually in City Park on the actual holiday. This year, on Jan. 20, the nation will be celebrating the 96th birthday of MLK. To celebrate, the community is invited to come together for a Unity March starting at Robbins Field to City Park at noon followed by a full program starting at 1 p.m. with the theme “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy.”

As part of the celebration, Lynda and her team are working with the Paso Robles History Museum and Historical Society to hold an exhibit centered around MLK with works of art collected through the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. 2025 Art Contest. The city invited all students in grades seven through 12 to submit works of art that emulate this year’s theme. Winning artworks will be honored at the Paso Robles’ Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on then on display at the museum.

While the city’s celebration has evolved throughout the year’s the mission of the day has remained the same — honor MLK and his message.

Lynda credits Lovella Walker for playing a large role in getting the City’s MLK Celebration started back in 1990 when Lovella and her husband moved to the area.

“Lovella Walker [continues] to be a significant part of this event and is still coordinating the program this year,” Lynda adds.

Moving forward, the City has exciting plans to expand the celebration.

“We’re excited about our plans going forward. After the event concludes this year, we’re planning to invite community members to join us in working on a committee to expand our celebration of this holiday,” Lynda says.

Come together for a community walk on Monday, Jan. 20, at Robbins Field at noon, followed by a program in City Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Please note that heavy rain will cancel the march. To learn more, visit prcity.com/983/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Celebration

Feature Image: Community Volunteer Edna DeBardelaben, seen at the 2011 MLK event at the Paso Robles Senior Center, served as the Volunteer Chair of the annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration for many years. Photo provided by City of Paso Robles Recreation Services

