By Rev. Sarah-Kate Duran

The Revival Center, Paso Robles

As soon as we start seeing pumpkins outside of the market in oversized cardboard bins, when the grocery stores circulars start advertising turkeys, boxed stuffing, and sparkling ciders, and when empty lots in our neighborhood start putting up temporary fencing for the upcoming delivery of pine trees, we know the most wonderful time of the year is only a matter of weeks away.

Sarah-Kate Duran

Anticipation.

I believe that we consider it the best time of the year, because of the anticipation. Anticipation is enjoyable because it activates the brain’s reward system and releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that produces feelings of pleasure, satisfaction, and motivation.

Here in the United States, there is so much leading up to the fourth Thursday in November and December 25: travel plans, shopping lists, deep cleaning, children’s performances, parades, sales, photo shoots, party planning and attending, family traditions, and more cooking done in one month than we have cooked all year! The preparation is equally as fun as Thanksgiving Day and Christmas itself. It’s supposed to be; it’s all part of the celebration.

After the Thanksgiving leftovers are properly wrapped up, put in the fridge, sent home with guests, we start bringing out the boxes of decorations and turning on our favorite Christmas album to start preparing to celebrate Jesus’s birth. And there is a lot to do! We hit the ground running with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We get to addressing the envelopes for Christmas cards and newsletters. It’s a mad dash to the next holiday in a mere four weeks. All to celebrate our Savior’s birth. And boy, do we put on a celebration for Him! I relish the anticipation of Christmas. There is always so much going on, never a dull or boring moment. I view it as throwing the Lord the best birthday party we can! Remember “best” does not equate to “busy.” You get to pick and choose the parties you attend, the activities in which you participate, and what traditions you’ll pick up or put down this year. It should bring joy, not stress. Savor every moment of it. I know we’re busy, but remember Who this is all about. We can find Him in our traditions, or activities, and in the music we listen to. Pay attention this year.

But alas, it’s all over too quickly, isn’t it? By the night of Christmas, when we’re sitting amidst of crumb-filled plates and balled-up wrapping paper all over the floor, it’s over. Some of us can find ourselves in post-holiday blues. Feeling like, “Now what do we look forward to?” (Personally, my family celebrates until January 6, a celebration called Epiphany). But is the anticipation really over?

When you think about it, Christmas has always been about waiting and anticipation. The prophecies of the coming Messiah started thousands of years before. Mary had to wait a good nine months before meeting her Messiah-Son. And here we are again — we get to live in the anticipation of Jesus’s second coming! I can’t help but live in excitement and anticipation of that. As opposed to the anticipation of Christmas and then it’s over before we know it, the joy of the anticipation and preparation for His return will pale in comparison to living eternally in glory with Him. We get to see Him face to face and enjoy Heaven forever. No more pain. No more sickness. No more depression. No more anxiety. My prayer is that you won’t miss it.

“If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself, that where I am there you may be also.” — Jesus, John 14:3

“Behold, I am coming quickly.” — Jesus, Revelation 22:12

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

