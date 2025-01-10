Grant will provide crucial resources to enhance Hambly Farm’s environmental stewardship

SAN MIGUEL — Hambly Farms has been awarded a sustainability grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). This grant is part of CDFA’s Pollinator Habitat Program, which works directly with farmers and ranchers to install habitats and implement management practices that support pollinators.

Hambly Farms, located in San Miguel, is an award-winning lavender farm known for its eco-friendly practices and high-quality, pesticide-free lavender products. From field to final product, Hambly Farms is dedicated to sustainability, craftsmanship, and community.

As a SLOCAL lavender farm committed to eco-friendly practices, Hambly Farms has always prioritized sustainability and is thrilled to contribute to its protection and proliferation. The Pollinator Habitat Program’s primary objective is to support pollinators by providing floral resources, host plants, and another suitable habitat. This will provide crucial resources to enhance Hambly Farm’s environmental stewardship. Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, play a vital role in supporting agriculture and maintaining ecological balance.

“This grant underscores our dedication to sustainability,” said Gina Hambly of Hambly Farms. “By enhancing our farm with pollinator-friendly habitats, we aim to create a thriving environment for these essential species while supporting our lavender cultivation efforts.”

The grant will enable Hambly Farms to implement extensive plantings and habitat installations throughout 2025 and 2026. Visitors to the farm this summer will have the opportunity to witness these exciting new additions and learn more about the importance of pollinators in agriculture.

Hambly Farms plans to open for the season on May 11 this year and invites you to experience the beauty and sustainability of the farm’s lavender fields while exploring the innovative ways it is supporting pollinators. From new plantings to educational opportunities, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for the farm. For more information about Hambly Farms and their Lavender & Pollinator Habitat Program, or to schedule a visit, go to HamblyFarms.com

