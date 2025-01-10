Exhibit will feature animal-inspired 2D and 3D art created by 47 artists

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park will host a collaborative event with Woods Humane Society called “Art For Paws” on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with their “Walk Like An Animal” exhibition, which features animal-inspired 2D and 3D art created by 47 artists, including students from Paso Robles High School.

This free community event will include pet caricatures by local artist Savannah Reifers (free with a donation to Woods), a dog-toy making station, samples from Ziggy’s plant-based eatery, refreshing cider from Tin City Cider, and an opportunity to enter to win a custom pet portrait by Savannah Reifers, with proceeds benefiting two beloved community nonprofits: Woods Humane Society and Studios on the Park.

“This event embodies our shared passion for art and animals,” said Emma Henson, administrative coordinator at Studios on the Park. “We’re excited to partner with Woods to bring the community together for a fun-filled afternoon celebrating the amazing work they do for animals in need.”

advertisement

“Art For Paws” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Studios on the Park. For more information on this event, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/art-for-paws/

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens and adults.

Feature Image: Studios on the Park’s “Art for Paws” show is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, to coincide with their “Walk Like An Animal” exhibition. Photo provided by Studios on the Park

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...