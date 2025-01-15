Third phase of campus project expected to cost over $5.7 million estimated

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees reviewed an update from district staff on current Measure M-funded projects. The presentation at the Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting covered the Aquatics Complex, various improvements across campuses, and the construction of the Georgia Brown campus.

PRJUSD Superintendent Jennifer Loftus addressed trustees prior to the presentation, saying that staff met with a small group of parents and Georgia Brown staff to take in their input. Since then, suggestions have been looked over by the district’s architects.

Some of those concerns shared with the staff and trustees included loss of science lab space, worries that the needs of TK students is taking place about the needs of science, desires to relocate a band/dance room for more TK/K student needs, and dissatisfaction with the current play area for current kindergarten students.

“As we continue to face declining enrollment, this is an important way for us to address that,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brad Pawlowski regarding the need to have a TK/K program at the Georgia Brown campus. He says that ADA generated by 20 TK students over the course of one year would be $282,900. The Georgia Brown Campus has a capacity of 60 TK/K students — equal to about $848,700 in ADA per year.

The Georgia Brown campus is currently in its third phase. Phase One included moving the dual immmersion program and students to other campuses. This phase is complete, costing the district $750,000. Phase Two is expected to be complete in August 2025. It includes a play structure and three portable classrooms, costing an estimated $1.5 million. Phase Three is the larger phase, set to include a kindergarten/TK Complex with classroom and restroom additions, a kinder play structure, a new ADA ramp, and a new science classroom. Hopes are to have the third phase complete in August 2026, costing an estimated $5,745,086.

The full presentation can be viewed at pasoschools.org

Trustees unanimously approved funding just shy of $30,000 to move forward with approving a plan not to exceed $6.07 million with the understanding that in one month, staff will return with specific courses of action and price tags with each of them. Staff will also address parking and drop-off zones, ball fields, bathrooms, and campus layouts for sixth- and seventh-grade students.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

