Application process for board trustee open

PASO ROBLES — On Oct. 24, 2021, PRJUSD School Board Trustee Jim Reed filed his resignation from the PRJUSD Board of Trustees with the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately. The Board of Trustees thanks Mr. Reed for his service to the PRJUSD schools.

To avoid a projected cost of approximately $200,000 for a special election, the Board voted on Nov. 9 to fill the Trustee vacancy by provisional appointment. Beginning Nov. 10 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Board will be accepting applications to fill this position.

Applications may be found at the District Office or on the Homepage and Board of Trustees page of our website at pasoschools.org.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

On Monday, Nov. 29, the Board will meet in open session at 3:00 p.m. to review all applications to determine which applicants are legally eligible to serve as a Board Member per Education Code section 35107.

Interviews for those candidates will take place at a Special Board Meeting on Dec. 7, at 5:00 p.m. or earlier, depending on the number of eligible candidates.

The Board’s appointment of the candidate to fill this position will take place on or before the Dec. 14, regularly scheduled Board Meeting, at which time the new appointee will be seated.

Applications will be accepted at the District Office from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 10.

To be considered as a candidate, the application must be received in the District Office by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Any application received after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 will not be accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...