The election for one trustee will be held on Apr. 18, 2023

PASO ROBLES — Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 signals the beginning of the nomination period for the Apr. 18, 2023, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) special election to fill a position of one trustee. Anyone interested in running for office must complete the necessary paperwork by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Election staff will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the North County Elections Office located at 6565 Capistrano Avenue, in Atascadero and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the San Luis Obispo Elections Office located at 1055 Monterey Street, D120.

Call the elections office at (805) 781-5228 to make an appointment to ensure that the nomination papers can be prepared in advance.

Any person is eligible to be a member of the Board of Trustees, without further qualifications, if: 18 years of age or older; a citizen of California; a resident of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District; a registered voter; and not legally disqualified from holding civil office. Any person who has been convicted of a felony involving the giving, accepting, or offering of a bribe, embezzlement or theft of public funds, extortion, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any such crime, under California law or the law of another state, the United States of America, or another country, is not eligible to be a candidate for office or elected as a Board member except when he/she has been granted a pardon in accordance with law. (Education Code Section 35107, subdivision (a); Elections Code Section 20.)

In accordance with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s Board Bylaws, the following specifications are also ordered:

Candidate statements shall be limited to no more than 400 words Candidate statements shall be paid for by the candidate In the event of a tie vote, the winner of the election shall be determined by lot at a time and place to be designated by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

The status of candidates who have been issued nomination papers, as well as qualified to be placed on the ballot, will be posted daily at slovote.com beginning Dec. 27, 2022.

