PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has announced they have chosen Jennifer Loftus as their finalist for the Superintendent position.

Loftus, a former Bearcat, will succeed Dr. Curt Dubost, who has served the district for the past five years. The contract will be ratified during open session at the April 16, regular Board meeting. Loftus will officially begin her position on July 1.

With a 26-year career in education, Loftus has served in many roles, including Assistant Principal, Principal, Director of Administrative Services, Director of Teaching & Learning/ Interim Assistant Superintendent, Adjunct Professor, a state consultant in early childhood services, and most recently, as the Executive Director of Educational Services. Currently, as Executive Director of Educational Services of the Santa Maria Bonita School District, Loftus has continued to dedicate herself to being an innovative, dedicated, and skilled educational leader.

Earning both a Masters and later a Post Masters in Educational Leadership, the Superintendent and the Chief School Business Official (CSBO), and a Bachelor of Science, Loftus’ career has extended from the East

Coast and now back to the Central Coast, where she calls home.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Loftus back to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District as our next Superintendent,” said Nathan Williams, President of the Board of Trustees. “Please join us in welcoming our returning Bearcat, Jennifer Loftus, as the new Superintendent of PRJUSD. Over the next few months, Mrs. Loftus will work with both Santa Maria Bonita School District and PRJUSD on the transitions that will be taking place. We look forward to introducing her to our school district, our community, and most importantly, our families.”

