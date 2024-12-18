Dorian Baker retires after years of service; Leo Castillo sworn in to represent Trustee Area 6

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) recognized outgoing Trustee Dorian Baker as she officially retired, and welcomed in newly elected Leo Castillo to represent Trustee Area 6. The meeting, held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was the last meeting of 2024.

PRJUSD Superintendent Jennifer Loftus began the meeting by thanking Baker for her dedication to the district: “Tonight we honor Dorian Baker, a leader who has dedicated the past four years to advancing the success of our students and empowering our families.”

Baker, a Cal Poly graduate, was a first- and second-grade teacher at Virginia Peterson Elementary School in Paso Robles for 25 years. She retired from the district to help open Almond Acres Charter Academy in San Miguel, where she taught second grade for three years until her final teaching retirement in 2017.

Loftus continued to address Baker directly saying, “Your service on this board has been guided by a clear and passionate focus. Two of which have really stood out to me: ensuring literacy by third grade and championing the rights of parents to be active partners in their children’s education.”

Loftus then presented Baker with a plaque and flowers, again thanking her for her dedication to the district and lastingimpression she has left behind.

Baker then addressed the board, staff, and community, thanking them all for the opportunity to serve as a trustee. She noted that running for office was never in her plans, especially right after retiring, however, she says she felt called to serve. Throughout her term, Baker was on the board during the start of the COVID pandemic and the social issues that followed.

“We as a board worked hard to bring students back to in-person learning and to end the harmful mask mandates ahead of most other districts,” said Baker reflecting on the last four years. “We passed resolutions to protect staff and students from compelled speech regarding the use of personal pronouns as well as a resolution to ensure Critical Race Theory was not part of our students’ classroom experience.”

Baker says she was proud to expand the district’s ethnic studies curriculum to include diverse prospectives and honoring other important groups often overlooked and removing the burden of charging some families for transportation while others received it at no cost.

“Through it all, we have been guided by one clear purpose, our students,” says Baker. “They are the heart of everything we do. I love our students and hold deep respect for those who dedicate their lives to working with them.”

Baker then shared her vision of what she hopes lies ahead for the district. She hopes to prioritize school cultures where teachers love their work and want to stay at the district for their entire careers. She says this means disipline must be consistent and built into the culture. She also wants to see the district teach students what is means to be an American and to find joy and pride in that regardless of background.

Lastly, Baker asked the community to step up their engagement with local government.

“Now more than ever, our schools need active, informed citizens … hold your trustees accountable,” says Baker.

Baker will now be serving on the Board of Directors for TeamPaso — a local nonprofit working in partnership with PRJUSD to fostering math learning for Paso Robles students so they understand, master, and love it.

Trustees thanked Baker for her service on the board, her kindness, patience, and thoughtfulness. It was then time to swear in new and re-elected trustees. Nathan Williams (Trustee Area 3), Leo Castillo (Trustee Area 6), Kenney Enney (Trustee Area 7), and Laurene McCoy (Trustee Area 5) all took new oaths of office to begin their new terms. All four were elected/re-elected in the November 2024 General Election.

Following oaths of office, current Board President N. Williams motioned to Jim Cogan as the new board president. Enney nominated McCoy for board president. Cogan was approved to be board president by trustees with a 4-3 vote — Enney, Castillo, and McCoy voting no. For board clerk, Cogan nominated Trustee Sondra Williams. She was unanimously approved to serve as clerk.

The next PRJUSD board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 6 p.m. following closed session.

