Toy Bank and Coats for Kids celebrate decades of support for families in need

NORTH COUNTY — The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles (Toy Bank) celebrated 30 years of bringing magic to families in need of some extra support during the holiday season. The organization has been able to provide toys and clothing to about 500 families and 1,400 children from newborn to 12 years old. They specifically work to serve low-income families from Paso Robles, Shandon, San Miguel, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Toy Bank again was partnered with Coats for Kids of SLO County for their annual Day of Giving. Held at the Paso Robles Event Center, volunteers gather toys and coats to be distributed to the over 700 families who seek assistance from the nonprofits.

Coats for Kids has been helping keep families warm for 37 years now. Their mission has always been to distribute warm items such as coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts directly to North County families in need. Along with the Toy Bank, the nonprofits are keeping families warm and kids excited for the holiday season.

Entirely run by volunteers from the start, the nonprofits work hard to make sure that everything they receive goes to North County families. This year, Toy Bank Chair and Day of Giving Coordinator Amanda Bean was right in her prediction that more families were in need of their help this year.

“We have 630 families signed up this year,” said Bean. “We’re about 100 more than we’ve had in the past couple years. So there was definitely a much bigger need this year than there has been in the past, which we kind of anticipated. Because things are expensive this year.”

Bean adds that this year they have seen more first-time families than they ever had before.

“I think that that just kind of shows the impact of what’s going on in the economy,” Bean explained. “Because it’s not even people that just had babies in the last year. It’s people that have older kids that it’s, just, it’s really rough. And that’s why we are a backup. I think people just have less discretionary funds than they’ve had in the past.”

The Toy Bank also received less donations than in years past but Bean noted that the donations they did receive were more substantial gift items. One of the main attractions for the Toy Bank side of the day were Bill’s Bikes. Annually, the Toy Bank holds a bike raffle and starting this year the raffle was named after Bill Pluma — a dedicated Paso Robles volunteer who passed away in 2021. Pluma especially loved the bike raffle, so Bean says it was only fitting to name the raffle after him. Over 100 bikes were available for families and every single one of them went home with someone.

“I always tell people this is my favorite day of the entire year,” said Bean. “I love Christmas and I love that we’re able to help people, but I’m glad that people were able to find us this year and that it’s not an after-the-fact thing where people are struggling and they don’t have enough.”

She added that the Day of Giving is an especially fun day: “There’s a lot of smiles and I love watching parents pick out the perfect gift for their kids. That’s one of my favorite things. I like watching people look at everything.”

On the coats side of the building, founder Barbie Butz said they had a great turnout of not only families and coats but also volunteers. The mission of Coats for Kids has always been to provide warm clothing not just for children but for the entire family. It’s a noble endeavor, and it all began over 30 years ago when Butz was the president of the Los Niños Auxiliary of the Children’s Home Society.

The Must! Charities Youth Board chose to help families pick out their coats on Saturday. There are 31 local students on the board this year which Must! Charities Company Culture Manager Megan Leishman notes is the most they have ever had. Must! Charities is a nonprofit that makes investments that address the most critical needs in the community, from youth mentorship to poverty to hunger.

Kate Nicholson — a junior from Templeton High School — said that while this is her first time volunteering on the Day of Giving, this is her second year serving on the Must! Charities Youth Board.

“It’s really fun. I love shopping and I love giving back to the community and everyone’s been super nice and I just love spreading joy to people,” said Nicholson. “I think that if you have any opportunity to go out and volunteer, help out with a charity, then you should do it. It’s such a fun and easy way to give back and spread joy to people that need it the most.”

Nicholson also wanted to thank Leishman for her mentorship: “Megan [has] been so amazing and so happy and joyfulall the time. She is the glue to our whole program.”

For information on everything Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, visit prtoybank.org

For more information on Coats for Kids, visit coatsforkidsslocounty.org

Featured Image: Toy Bank volunteers Dena Vertees and Deborah McPherson helped distribute toys and clothing to families in need during the Day of Giving on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Paso Robles Event Center. Photo by Camille DeVaul

