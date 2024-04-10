PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) announced its first-ever “Earth Day Sale,” where well-loved items will be on sale. Community members graciously donate furniture, housewares, appliances, tools, hardware, and other home necessities to the San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles ReStores. Some items are on the warehouse floor for longer than wanted and this sale will help keep items out of the landfill. The sale occurs on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in both Habitat ReStore locations. The Paso Robles ReStore is located at 844 9th St. The San Luis Obispo ReStore is located at 2790 Broad St.

ReStores are already seen as a sustainable and earth-friendly way to complete home projects, but this event will help take that one step further. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 20. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ReStore goods will be for sale in the parking lot at a heavily discounted rate, which will continue to help support a worthy cause.

“Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save items from our landfills. There are so many great pieces of furniture that could use a coat of paint or sand and stain,” said Colleen Stefanek, marketing & volunteer coordinator.“Start at the ReStore. The pricing is much less expensive than the big box stores, and your purchase directly makes an impact in our local community programs.” Make sure to add the ReStore to your Garage Sale map for the day. You never know, they just might have the treasure you’re looking for.

For more information and updates on events, visit habitatslo.org

