In early 2024, we were consumed by months of atmospheric rivers and weeks of heat warnings. Now, as the year winds down and we’ve welcomed the fall equinox, our weather has finally calmed. We enter November, the month of reflection, remembrance, and gratitude for all the blessings we’ve received this year, including the gift of pumpkin-spiced everything, autumn landscapes, and the time when life and nature harmonize.

On November 3, Daylight Saving Time ends. We set our clocks back, resulting in lighter mornings, darker evenings, and a week of getting up an hour early because the kids and pets can’t tell time.

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11. It’s the 316th day of the year, which is a reminder that we have 50 days left in 2024. Stop and take a moment to pay tribute to the sacrifices and contributions we have received from our many veterans. Tell them “Thank you!”

Now, get ready for the arrival of the holiday season downtown. On Saturday, November 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. the Downtown Main Street Association presents “The Elegant Holiday Evening Downtown.” Dress up, stroll through the shops and businesses throughout town, and enjoy music and the beautiful old building display window decorations (including live mannequins). You will be offered food and beverage tastings along with merchandise discounts while holiday shopping. It’s noted that “holiday shopping is like going to the gym: it’s exhausting, but you feel good about yourself afterwards.”

Happy Thanksgiving Day on November 28. Appreciate everything you have, along with family, friends, and good food.

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” — Willie Nelson

Friday after Thanksgiving (Black Friday) is the biggest sale event of the year. Retailers heavily discount thousands of products to go from being at a loss (in the red) to earning profits (in the black). After shopping in town all day, make your way to the City Park at 5:30 p.m. for the 38th Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony, which happens when Mrs. Claus pulls the switch to transform the entire park into a winter wonderland of lights. Thanks again, Paso Robles Main Street Association, for keeping our traditions alive!

Still in the mood to shop, Saturday, November 30, is Shop Small Saturday, where discounts and specials are still offered throughout downtown. Shopping is cheaper than therapy!

“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” — Mother Theresa

Gratitude to you, November, for the gentle reminder that even as the year closes, each day brings a new opportunity to create, to love, and to dream!

