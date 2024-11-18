During the month of November, it’s important to stay on top of your digestive health, especially with holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner. These holidays involve a lot of food, which can sometimes be hard for the body to process and digest.

This is why we’re excited to announce our latest promotion. This November we’ll be offering 20 percent off all Enzymedica digestive products! There are a lot of ways you can support your digestive health, the main one being to consider taking a probiotic. Adding a probiotic to your supplement regimen is important, especially during holidays and the colder months.

Probiotics are known to improve overall gut health, including bowel regularity, and reduce digestive discomfort. Probiotics can be taken daily and it’s recommended to do so for upkeep and to improve overall gut function. Ask us about Enzymedica’s Digest Basic, which includes all the essential enzymes with probiotics as well! For those who may have a sensitive stomach and more trouble digesting, you may see results from taking digestive enzymes such as Enzymedica’s Papaya Enzymes or Digest Gold, which also includes essential enzymes. Using digestive enzymes helps break down carbs, proteins, and fats from the foods you consume.

The nutrients are then absorbed into the body through the wall of the small intestine and dispensed through the bloodstream. This may help your body process foods faster and with more ease. Whether we admit it or not, when Thanksgiving and Christmas come along, there will be foods that we want to eat — even if we know they may cause irritation or may not be the healthiest for us.

For those who want to splurge on holiday favorites that may have dairy, gluten, or a higher acid content, Enzymedica has products that may make the digestion of these items easier. Make sure to stop by the store today to receive 20 percent off Enzymedica’s digestive products. We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles, or you can shop online now at naturalalternativenutrition.com.

Our team is wishing you a wonderful start to the holiday season,

The Natural Alternative

