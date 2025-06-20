We are starting June, the midpoint of 2025! This month the world of nature thrives: Flowers bloom, days are warmer, and a symphony of birdsong is heard everywhere. Aristotle said, “In all things of nature, there is something marvelous.”

Our Downtown Main Street Calendar is quiet this month, but there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. We begin on Wednesday, June 11, with the “Full Strawberry Moon,” the last full moon of spring. This is the month when strawberries begin to fully ripen. Mmmmm!

Thursday, June 12, begins the 2025 season for Concerts in the Park. Every Thursday through August from 6 until 8 p.m. in the City Park, you’re invited, free of charge, to enjoy music to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets. Wine and beer are available to purchase. It’s a time to meet with friends and neighbors.

“Flag Day” is celebrated on June 14. Our flag was adopted on this day in 1777 by a resolution of the Second Continental Congress. I enjoy reviewing the true meaning of our flag: There are seven red stripes, symbolizing valor and bravery; six white stripes stand for purity and innocence; the total 13 stripes are for the original 13 colonies and symbolize rays of light emanating from the sun. The blue around the stars stands for vigilance, perseverance, and justice. There are 50 stars representing the 50 states in the Union—they are a symbol of the heavens and the divine goal to which man has aspired from time immemorial.

“When we honor our flag we honor what we stand for as a nation — Freedom, Equality, Justice and Hope.” — Ronald Reagan

Father’s Day will be recognized on Sunday, June 15. It’s time to honor fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Fathers may say, “becoming a father is easy enough, but being one can be rough.” Their children may say, “I want to give dad what he really wants on Father’s Day, but I can’t afford to move out yet.” Enjoy each other, have fun, and keep your sense of humor!

June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. “Roll out those lazy, crazy days of summer,” says Sam Cooke and follow the advice of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Live in the sunshine, Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.”

Take time this month to enjoy downtown Paso Robles. Norma Moye, the director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association, came up with the idea of sponsoring a community art project for the City of Paso Robles. As a result, there are 98 beautifully painted wine barrels located in front of businesses throughout downtown. Eighteen wineries donated the barrels, while local volunteer artists painted the barrels under the coordinated direction of Laurie Carlisle, artist and founder of the project, and Iliana de Leon, facilitator. Each barrel has been planted and maintained by the business it represents. Another unique, charming gift to enjoy while downtown.

Stop by the Main Street Office, located at 836 Norma’s Alley and pick up the “Wine Barrel Stroll Brochure,” showing each wine barrel with the artist’s name and the address of its location. You can also call the office at (805) 238-4103. While at the office, pick up our Downtown 2025 Directory and Event Brochure. There is a downtown map, a list of Main Street activities through September and a full directory of downtown businesses by category. It’s a convenient, legal-envelope-size brochure, the perfect guide for touring downtown, shopping, and socializing. It’s where everybody comes together!

