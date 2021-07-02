Come enjoy on Saturday, Jul. 17 from 5:30-8 p.m.

ATASCADERO — Ready to cool down? Ice Cream Zoofari is upon us and a “must do” event at the Charles Paddock Zoo on Saturday, Jul. 17 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. What better way to enjoy one of our warm summer evenings by coming out to an ice cream-filled event at the Charles Paddock Zoo. A relaxing and enjoyable evening is in store for all ages with music, activities, a wide variety of all-you-can-eat sweet treats, and our exotic animals from around the world!

This year Ice Cream Zoofari will feature a variety of ice cream, yogurt, and root beer! We are excited to offer Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream, among other goodies planned! There will also be sugar-free options as well! With a combination like this, you will certainly have a wide variety of choices to create an exceptional dessert!

Your ticket for Ice Cream Zoofari includes Zoo admission along with ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT ice cream, sundaes, and toppings. Try all the fun and tasty flavors, or just stick with your favorites! Tickets are $15 for 12 yrs. and up; $11 for 3 to 11 yrs., free to ages two and under. All Zoo Members receive $2 off every ticket purchased!

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of only 233 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA)! The Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and stimulating recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. There are over 200 animal species to enjoy at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and many are part of a globally managed program to preserve animals and their habitats. The Zoo features several unique species not often seen in facilities of its size, including fossa, red pandas, Malayan tiger, lemurs and meerkats, as well as many other exciting and interesting mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. Check out some of the newest additions at the Zoo, including the Thelma Vetter Red Panda Experience, the new exhibit for the American Alligator, as well as the baby Prehensile-tailed Porcupine, our baby Caribbean Flamingo, and more. Lots of fun is happening at the Zoo!

Ice Cream Zoofari 2021 is presented by Pure Pediatric Dentistry, as well as our supporting sponsors, Atascadero Rotary Club and the New Times! The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. Regular general admission to the Zoo is $10/ person (Adults 13 and over); Ages 5-12 $8; Ages 3-4 $5; Seniors 65+ $9/ person, Children 2 and Under Free.

For more information about the Zoo, charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080 and for more information about Atascadero, VisitAtascadero.com.

