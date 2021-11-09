Abisalih was wanted on charges in Fresno County

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Nov. 2, members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and County Probation Department arrested 55-year-old Brent Abisalih at the Amtrak station in San Luis Obispo. Abisalih was wanted in Fresno County for violating the terms of his probation on drug charges and was traveling to San Luis Obispo County.

As Abisalih emerged from the Amtrak bus, he was detained by Detectives. A Sheriff’s K9 alerted to his luggage and a plastic container Abisalih was holding, with what appeared to be plastic bags of methamphetamine. Also discovered were three digital scales which are commonly associated with drug sales.



In all, Detectives seized just over a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $2,000. Abisalih of Morro Bay was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and probation violations.

