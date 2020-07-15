SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Tuesday that a sixth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The individual was in their 90s and lived at a long-term care facility for the elderly. They were not hospitalized. The source of transmission was person-to-person spread at the long-term care facility.

“Our hearts go out to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk from COVID-19. While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to the spread of the disease in the community, as individuals can unintentionally spread the disease to others.

“This disease is spread person-to-person in SLO County, which means each of us can play a part in breaking that chain of transmission,” Dr. Borenstein said. “I ask you to do your part: avoid social and multi-family gatherings, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wear a face covering in public if you can.”

As of Tuesday, 1,078 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County; 699 have recovered; 359 are currently recovering at home and 14 are presently hospitalized, with six in the ICU.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

