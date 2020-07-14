SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County continues to see its COVID-19 cases reach new highs — 72 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The previous high of 70 was reported on Saturday by County Public Health officials.

There are 374 active cases currently in the County. The number of hospitalizations is 14, an increase of two from the previous day’s total. Six people are in intensive care. The County’s total cases is 1,078.

North County communities accounted for 32 of the new cases reported on Tuesday — 14 in Paso Robles (258), 13 in Atascadero (111), one in San Miguel (39) and four in Templeton (38).

Tuesday mark’s the second-straight day the County has appeared on the State’s “watch list.”

On Monday after SLO County was added to the monitoring list, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein told businesses to prepare for closures and restrictions.

“We expect the State to order even more sector closures and restrictions in San Luis Obispo County within the next three days and local businesses should prepare now,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is discouraging news and we need everyone in our community to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that we don’t have a surge in hospitalized cases here.”

San Luis Obispo County first appeared on the list Monday because it exceeds the State’s criteria for its COVID-19 case rate. The following industries will also be ordered to close or limit operations to outdoor services only by Wednesday or Thursday of this week:

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Indoor Protests

Offices for Non-Critical Infrastructure Sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal Care Services (including nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors)

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Malls

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars, breweries, pubs, and brewpubs across the State to close indoor and outdoor operations. The following sectors were ordered to close indoor services and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry:

