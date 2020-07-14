Have you ever wondered what it would be like to race a group of strangers across the continental United States on a 5.5 mph, Craftsman T110 lawnmower without any money, food, or place to stay during a worldwide pandemic? Menace Vision is a new online streaming site that will answer that question and probably many more with its new show “The Great Grass Race.” The show kicked off on July 9, featuring 12 contestants, including Paso Robles resident Clinton Brand.

Brand lives with his grandmother and two dogs, “Bubba Ray” and “Brandy,” but will have to go three months without seeing them as the competition will last 90 days and span 3,000 miles.

The show is comprised of six teams of two people each who are given one lawnmower with a top speed under 6 mph and pulling a small trailer behind it. The contests aren’t given any money, food, water, shelter, or gas and must rely on donations or trades and the good nature of the local communities they will trek through.

Paso Robles resident Clinton Brand. Contributed Photo

“I wanted a show that everyone could relate to while also forcing people, including strangers, to work together toward a common objective,” show creator Denis Oliver said in a press release. “This long lawnmower ride to New York is a metaphor for our longing to bridge the tremendous distance we feel between each other right now.”

Brand, a musician, and rapper that goes by the name of CB3, is joined by a diverse group of contestants, including a hairstylist, a pre-law student, and even a martial artist.

The show will be available on a growing number of platforms including Amazon Fire TV, the Apple App Store and Google Play, Oliver says he created his site rather than partner with a Netflix or Amazon, so he could generate enough revenue for charity and for other shows in development, which include Spice Wars, Under Pressure, Airborne and $$$ Chase — a treasure hunt that starts Aug. 7.

