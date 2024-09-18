First comprehensive revision since the 1970s addresses home occupations, food trucks, and oak tree removals

PASO ROBLES — A first reading was presented on the Zoning Code Update for the City of Paso Robles during the Tuesday, Sept. 18, City Council meeting. According to the city, its Zoning Code (also known as Title 21 of the Paso Robles Municipal Code) has not been this widely updated since the 1970s.

The proposed amendments included changes to the following items: Municipal Code Titles 2 (Administration and Personnel), 3 (Revenue and Finance), 5 (Permits and Regulations), 7 (Health and Sanitation), 8 (Animal Control), 9 (Public Safety), 10 (Vegetation), 12 (Vehicles and Traffic), 14 (Water and Sewers), 19 (Signs), and 22 (Subdivisions).

Council heard concerns from residents on specific areas of the amendments that affected occupations like pet sitting, rules for food trucks, and removing oak trees, and where commercial vehicles can be parked or stored. These concerns bled into the council’s discussion, leading to some changes to the proposed amendments.

In the end, after a thorough discussion, the council unanimously voted to approve the first reading of the amendment, with some caveats. Regarding oak tree removal, council requested that all oak tree removal requests remain in the council’shands for approval.

Residents were especially concerned about the government overstepping the rules regarding at-home occupations like pet sitting. Home occupations fall under Article 2 in the zoning amendments, which received the most changes.

Within Article 2, the code was expanded in its list of uses allowed to operate in the home. These include handcraft or artwork production, specialized repairs for household items, daycare for up to 14 children, pet sitting (as long as it is not a kennel operation), and personal trainers who have no more than one student onsite at a given time.

Council did direct staff to look at changing the number of animals allowed per residences providing pet sitting. There is currently a limit of three animals per residence and council discussed increasing that number to six. Other changes discussed included the number of commericial vehicles allowed to be parked in driveways and on city streets.

The Zoning Code amendments are expected to return for its second reading within the next six months.

Later in the meeting, council unanimously agreed to approve short-term rental agreements with Joe’s One-Niner Diner, Mercy Air, and Soar Paso at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

Council also approved, though with a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Chris Bausch dissenting, a lease agreement with Loyd’s Aviation for full fixed based operator services.

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

