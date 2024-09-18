9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen heroes, raises funds for burn survivors

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories at the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 14

By Elisa Huot

For Paso Robles Press

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Local 4148 hosted a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 14, to honor the brave first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories at the Paso Robles Event Center to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. Proceeds from the event benefited the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation’s Champ Camp, a summer camp for child burn survivors.

“This is our second annual 9/11 stair climb here in Paso Robles, put on by the Paso Robles Fire Association and assisted by the San Miguel Fire Association,” said Dustin Virgil, a firefighter paramedic for the City of Paso Robles Fire Department and the event organizer. “This year we are excited as we’ve opened it up to the public. Here we are 23 years later, still honoring them.”

“What is important is that it is not just a number, 343,” Virgil added, referring to the total of firefighters who died in9/11. “It’s 343 people that were fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, friends and loved ones.”

Templeton Fire provided lanyards with the names, pictures, and apparatus assignments of those individuals. Participants carried the lanyards during the climb, symbolizing the fallen heroes.

“It was a humbling experience,” said Hillary Williams, who participated with her 5-year-old son. “I didn’t know the caliber of how I would feel until I got out here and saw the men and women in their uniforms.”

After a moment of silence, the group began the climb under the hot Paso Robles sun. Firefighters in full gear carried hoses, simulating the weight of the equipment carried by the emergency workers on 9/11. Williams held her son.

“Safety is always a number one concern. We have on-duty safety personnel on site,” said Virgil.

Gavin Platter, 11, participated with his dad, also a firefighter.

“It’s celebrating all of the firefighters who gave their lives to help other people,” said Platter as he took a break in the shade of the hydration station.

“This event is a good way for us to not only memorialize the countless firefighters who gave their lives on that day but also to raise money for burn victims,” said participant Sam Rodriguez. “Paso Robles Fire Department is doing a pretty awesome thing by organizing this event and I want to help support them in that endeavor.”

Champ Camp is a free, weeklong summer camp for child burn survivors ages 5-17 who were treated in California hospitals or live in the state. Approximately 150 children attend the camp each year at Wonder Valley in Sanger.

“It’s a foundation that I know a lot of Paso city firefighters are closely connected with; some have gone and volunteered as camp counselors in the past,” Virgil said. “It’s an awesome organization doing really important things for kids.”

Clay Barnett, a 71-year-old participant, wore a lanyard honoring William Feehan, the oldest firefighter killed on 9/11. Feehan held every rank in the New York City Fire Department, from probationary firefighter to first deputy fire commissioner. Barnett said he wanted to honor Feehan’s legacy by participating in the stair climb. Feehan was 71 when he perished in the attacks.

Community members supported the event in other ways. Registration included a T-shirt and tri-tip meal.

“We always support our firefighters, so when we heard this was going on and they needed help with the barbecue, we said we will be there,” said Kim Lachance.

Virgil said he plans to grow the event each year.

“As with any event, it takes some time to gain momentum,” he said. “Last year it was a fraction of this, and again it was only first responder personnel. This year we got the go-ahead to open it up to the public.”

