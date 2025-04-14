PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has begun a revegetation project along the Salinas River corridor as part of a required environmental mitigation effort. The project runs from April 14 to May 15, and focuses on restoring native habitat impacted by previous fuel management activities.

The revegetation work, located along the River Walk Trail from 13th Street to Navajo Court, includes planting native trees, shrubs, and grasses to support biodiversity and improve the ecological resilience of the area. It is a key step in the City’s compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

While the River Walk Trail will remain open, some temporary access limitations may be in place near active planting zones. The City encourages the public to avoid marked areas to ensure the success of the habitat restoration efforts.

For more information, contact the Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861

