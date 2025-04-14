PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, April 19, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location, targeting impaired drivers to enhance road safety.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on collision data to prevent alcohol- and drug-related crashes. Officers will be on alert for signs of impairment from alcohol, prescription medications, and marijuana — even legal substances can make driving dangerous and illegal under the influence.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Commander Davis said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

First-time DUI convictions can cost drivers up to $13,500 in fines and penalties, including license suspension. This operation is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

