The State website updated activities allowed in the current shelter orders

California released a detailed list of activities allowed during the current pandemic. According to guidance, these activities are allowed on conditions — if done with members of your immediate household and maintenance of a 6-foot distance.

• Athletics

• Badminton (singles)

• Throwing a baseball or softball

• BMX biking

• Canoeing (singles)

• Crabbing

• Cycling

• Exploring rock pools

• Gardening (not in groups)

• Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

• Hiking (on trails and paths allowing distancing)

• Horseback riding (singles)

• Jogging and running

• Kite boarding and kitesurfing

• Meditation

• Outdoor photography

• Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

• Quad Biking

• Rock Climbing

• Roller Skating and Roller Blading

• Rowing (singles)

• Scootering (not in groups)

• Skateboarding (not in groups)

• Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

• Table tennis (singles)

• Throw and catch an American mini football, Frisbee or Frisbee golf (not in groups)

• Trail running

• Trampolining

• Tree climbing

• Volleyball (singles)

• Walk the dog

• Wash the car

• Watch the sunrise or sunset

• Yoga

For more information go to covid19.ca.gov

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related