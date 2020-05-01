The State website updated activities allowed in the current shelter orders
California released a detailed list of activities allowed during the current pandemic. According to guidance, these activities are allowed on conditions — if done with members of your immediate household and maintenance of a 6-foot distance.
• Athletics
• Badminton (singles)
• Throwing a baseball or softball
• BMX biking
• Canoeing (singles)
• Crabbing
• Cycling
• Exploring rock pools
• Gardening (not in groups)
• Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
• Hiking (on trails and paths allowing distancing)
• Horseback riding (singles)
• Jogging and running
• Kite boarding and kitesurfing
• Meditation
• Outdoor photography
• Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
• Quad Biking
• Rock Climbing
• Roller Skating and Roller Blading
• Rowing (singles)
• Scootering (not in groups)
• Skateboarding (not in groups)
• Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
• Table tennis (singles)
• Throw and catch an American mini football, Frisbee or Frisbee golf (not in groups)
• Trail running
• Trampolining
• Tree climbing
• Volleyball (singles)
• Walk the dog
• Wash the car
• Watch the sunrise or sunset
• Yoga
For more information go to covid19.ca.gov