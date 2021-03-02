SAN LUIS OBISPO — Today, during the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, gave her COVID-19 update.

“Obviously, COVID is still with us, but I’m here with a lot of good news,” stated Borenstein.

Borenstein went on to say that there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of cases. While still high, they are nowhere near the spike of just a month ago. In addition, the positivity rate has come down to 3.2 percent. The number of individuals in the hospital is 19, which is the first time in a while that it has been below 20.

Borenstein explained that the number of those who have been vaccinated is 31,730, and nearly half of those have received both doses.

The county is now looking at accelerated progression into the red tier because of the case rate and positivity rate, which have met the right goals.

The tier grading system bases the county’s placement on their worst ranking metric but allows a county whose other two metrics are ranking two tiers better to move into a lower tier.

According to Borenstein, this move into the Red Tier, effective tomorrow, will allow for schools of all grades to be able to reopen. Restaurants can resume in-person service at 25 percent capacity, as well as other facilities such as museums, gyms, and fitness centers can reopen with 10 percent capacity.

This comes at the heels of yesterday’s announcement by Governor Newsom, Pro Tem Atkins, and Speaker Rendon of an agreement that highlights a new 6.6 billion dollar package to reopen schools and deepen student supports.

More information to follow.

