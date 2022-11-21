His sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 9

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A hearing will be held next week to consider Paul Flores’ motion to continue his Dec. 9 sentencing to a later date.

The Monterey County Superior Court announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that a hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. in department 4.

Flores was found guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 18 of the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. The 19-year-old Cal Poly student went missing following a Crandall Way party over Memorial Day weekend in May 1996.

His father, Ruben Flores, 81, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact. Ruben was accused of helping his son hide Kristin’s remains.

While Kristin’s remains have not been found, she was legally declared dead in 2002. The trial was moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo County Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled the father and son would not receive a fair trial in SLO County.

