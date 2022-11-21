Founder’s Day was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Main Street

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Historical Society celebrated the town’s history on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Templeton Museum on Main Street.

Templeton’s Founder’s Day is marked by when the first Southern Pacific passenger train arrived in the new town of Templeton on Nov. 20, 1886. Southern Pacific was extending the railroad from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Templeton was the route terminus for three years.

The day was complete with dessert, live music, blacksmithing demonstrations, museum tours, and presentations.

“Templeton Founder’s Day 2022 was a huge success,” Templeton Historical Museum Chair Greg O’Sullivan said. “We served over 380 pieces of pie or cake and estimated the crowd to be over 400.”

David Thayer provided blacksmithing demonstrations in the museum’s early 1900s blacksmith shop. Additionally, the museum house and railroad depot were open for the public. Antique vehicles, railroad artifacts, hit-and-miss engine displays, activities for children, and history lectures were held throughout the day, along with walking tours of Templeton’s historic buildings.

“The crowd enjoyed historic displays of antique vehicles and artifacts while enjoying pie and cake while listening to the music of Talie and James,” explained O’Sullivan. “Kids enjoyed the cake walk and playing jumbo-size Jenga. The crowd favorite was watching blacksmith Dave Thayer. The day ended with a walking tour of historic downtown.”

Inside the depot were railroad artifacts, a 1927 Ford Model T, and the community’s original fire cart purchased in 1909 by the newly formed Templeton Fire District. Also on display were the 1932 Templeton school bus, a 1934 Templeton fire truck, and a newly restored Model T fire truck.

Formed in 1989, the Templeton Historical Museum Society is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and exhibiting artifacts and records relating to the history of Templeton and the surrounding area. The organization resides on Main Street in the Horstman house, which was transformed into the Templeton Museum, and officially opened to the public on Oct. 18, 1998. The group has been remembering that historic date since 2006.

“We were encouraged by newer residents of Templeton asking for more historical related events in the future,” said O’Sullivan.

The museum is staffed entirely by volunteers and is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Learn more about Templeton’s history here templetonmuseum.com

Bob Tullock sits inside the blacksmith shop, which was once owned by his family, during Templeton Founder’s Day on Nov. 19. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

