PASO ROBLES — On Friday, Aug. 23, at 2:56 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in the area of 15th and Vine.

First arriving firefighters arrived within 3 minutes and identified the location as 1533 Vine St. with the report of moderate smoke showing from the rear of the structure, with no exposures threatened. The homeowner was found attempting to put out the fire on the rear porch and stated that his son and dog were still in the structure. They were all told to leave as the fire had spread to the attic. The fire was contained to the attic and exterior of the structure.

Three fire engines, one battalion chief, and one deputy chief responded from Paso Robles. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, one fire engine and one battalion chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County responded as well as one engine from the Atascadero Fire Department. Additional assistance was provided by the Paso Robles Police Department as well as San Luis Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

