Small but mighty, PRPD takes on 120-mile law enforcement race with heart, teamwork, and a vision for the future

PASO ROBLES — During the first weekend of April, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) proudly represented the Central Coast on a national stage as it competed in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a grueling 120-mile race that spans from Baker, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada. This annual event, a staple in law enforcement culture since 1987, draws teams from departments across the United States and beyond.

For PRPD, 2025 marked a landmark year. Since the passing of Measure J-20, the department has seen significant growth, strengthening its foundation around a core set of values rooted in service, resilience, and community commitment. Building on that momentum, a group of officers — motivated by a desire to challenge themselves and deepen department-wide camaraderie — initiated plans to participate in this year’s race. The idea gained traction, and with eager backing from the department, the team was formed.

Led by Officer Elizabeth Place’s vision, 20 sworn officers trained and prepared to take on the desert course, each covering a leg of the 120-mile distance. Competing as the smallest agency to run the event as an individual department, PRPD stood out not just for their size but for their determination, teamwork, and heart.

“The idea started as a way to challenge ourselves physically and build camaraderie across the department,” Commander Caleb Davis told Paso Robles Press. “It was a team-driven initiative that gained momentum thanks to Officer Place’svision. We saw it as a chance to represent Paso Robles on a national stage while promoting health, wellness, and teamwork.”

The journey to the starting line wasn’t without its challenges. Coordinating the logistics of travel, support crews, and runner rotations — while maintaining regular operations in Paso Robles — was no small feat. Add to that the physical and mental strain of running through rough terrain and fluctuating desert temperatures, and the team had their work cut out for them.

“Logistics were definitely one of the biggest hurdles — coordinating runners, support staff, and travel while still keeping the department running smoothly back home,” added Davis. “Physically, the terrain and elevation were no joke, but the mental grind of racing through the night in the desert was equally tough.”

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay began in 1985, envisioned by LAPD officers Chuck Foote and Larry Moore after the end of the “Death Valley Relay.” The 120-mile race starts near Baker and finishes in Las Vegas, highlighting teamwork, camaraderie, and fitness among law enforcement personnel. The first race included 19 teams.

In 1987, the race was halted mid-course due to a blizzard, resulting in a memorable “short course” victory. After Moore’s passing in 2003, the race continued in his honor. Over the past 35 years, the event has grown to include 300 teams from across the U.S. and internationally, including Canada and Germany. Today, Baker to Vegas stands as the world’s largest law enforcement relay race.

We asked Davis what it was like being the smallest agency competing as an individual department at this year’s race,“Honestly, it was a huge point of pride. While we might not be the biggest agency out there, our team showed that commitment, preparation, and heart matter more than size. We proved we could complete the task with some of the largest departments in the country.”

Participating in the Baker to Vegas race had a significant impact on team morale and strengthened department unity.

“It was great, something we have really been focusing on and this event really did help,” added Davis. “The race brought together members from all parts of the department — runners, planners, and support staff — all working toward a common goal.”

Looking ahead, the department is already planning for next year’s race, with several officers setting personal goals to improve their times and overall fitness.

Davis shared that making this event an annual tradition for the department is now a goal for PRPD, “The experience was so positive that we’re already looking ahead to next year. We have many runners already working to improve their personnel score.”

The Paso Robles Police team is shown before beginning the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a grueling 120-mile race from Baker, California, to Las Vegas — and a staple in law enforcement culture since 1987. Contributed Photos

