PASO ROBLES — During closed session at the Paso Robles City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 15, the council chose to appoint interim City Manager Chris Huot as the city’s next official city manager. Huot took over as interim city manager after his predecessor, Ty Lewis, stepped down from the position in January.

Huot, who’s hiring announcement was met with cheers in the council chamber, will be presented with an employment agreement at the next meeting set for May.

There were no action items for Tuesday night’s meeting. Instead, the council has several proclamations to honor as well as light discussions on various consent agenda items.

The city recognized several important observances throughout April. April 13–19 is proclaimed National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, honoring dispatchers for their vital role in protecting lives and supporting emergency responders. April 20–26 is both National Volunteer Week, celebrating the selfless service of volunteers in strengthening the community, and Military Child Week, recognizing the resilience and sacrifices of children in military families. Additionally, the entire month of April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, acknowledging the widespread impact of sexual violence and commending Lumina Alliance for its essential support and advocacy for survivors.

Mayor John Hamon welcomed Denise Surber to accept the National Volunteer Week proclamation.

“It’s a great honor to be the person that accepts this proclamation on behalf of all city volunteers … I think we all enjoy our service to the city,” Surber said.

Hamon then surprised Surber with a recognition on her dedication as a Paso Robles City Library volunteer.

“In appreciation for her over 30 years of dedicated volunteer service to the Paso Robles City Library. Since Feb. 7 of1995, Denise has consistently demonstrated her commitment to our library community by serving as a system advisory board member, representing the Paso Robles to the Black Gold Cooperative Library System as a library trustee and as avolunteer,” Hamon said. “Through her service, she has helped to see the library grow through many changes, including the transition from the Carnegie Library in Downtown City Park to its current location on Spring Street. Recognized as the Libray Volunteer of the Year 2026, her commitment is admirable as she continues to play a vital role in the library’sdevelopment as a volunteer on this day.”

The recognition came as a big surprise to Surber, who accepted it with great gratitude.

The city also congratulated the Paso Robles High School Choir for being invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, recognizing their talent, dedication, and hard work.

The Paso Robles City Council approved several items on the Consent Calendar. These included approval of prior meeting minutes, receipt of advisory body minutes, warrant registers, and treasurer’s reports for January and February. The council also declared certain city property as surplus, appointed Diane Hull to the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee, and approved contracts for waste disposal in the Salinas Riverbed and annual pavement striping. Additional approvals included agreements for construction management of the South Vine Bridge, rehabilitation of downtown parking lots, and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements near Flamson Middle School. The consent calendar was unanimously approved with a 5-0 vote.

The next Paso Robles City Council Meeting is scheduled for May 6, at 6 p.m.

