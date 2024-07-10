Community to enjoy new basketball court, playground, and picnic area as part of year-long improvement project

PASO ROBLES — The first phase of improvements is currently underway at Royal Oak Meadows Park (Royal Oak Park) in Paso Robles (1750 Airport Road), with additional upgrades planned over the next 12 months.

Phase one includes the construction of a full basketball court and a parking lot with the remainder of the park to stay open during these improvements. Royal Oak Meadows Park will be closed during phase two of improvements when the park’swalking path and turf areas will be enhanced, a new playground will replace the current tot lot, and a shaded picnic area will be installed.

Royal Oak Meadows Park, located east of Airport Road and south of Parkview Lane, is an existing 2.4-acre neighborhood park that offers both active and passive recreation facilities to meet various community needs. Improvements to Royal Oak Meadows Park will be completed as part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan Development, which will ultimately connect Royal Oak Meadows Park to a new section of park along Turtle Creek via an eight-mile stretch of bike and walking paths.

The future park will be east of Royal Oak Meadows Park along an extension of Parkview Lane in Paso Robles. The plan for a new section of park along Turtle Creek includes approved recreational amenities such as pickleball courts and a picnic area.

“Open spaces, parks and trails are essential for the Paso Robles community, offering residents opportunities to stay active, connect with friends and family, and appreciate the natural beauty of our area,” said Angelica Fortin, Community Services Director for the City of Paso Robles. “We are excited about these new upgrades, which will ultimately connect and enhance two neighborhood parks and improve the quality of life for Paso Robles residents.”

The improvements at Royal Oaks Park are being constructed by the Viñedo master developer (Olsen 212, LLC), with Rick Engineering serving as the project’s civil engineering firm. The Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan, approved by the Paso Robles City Council in February of 2020, can be viewed here prcity.com/788/Olsen-South-Chandler-Ranch-Specific-Plan.

Feature Image: This map includes concept art depicting the location of Royal Oak Meadows Park improvements. Photo provided by City of Paso Robles

