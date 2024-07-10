Its signature celebration is the weekend of August 9-11

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Distillery Trail is charging into the summer with a newly published trail map and a variety of special events, including Distillery Trail Weekend, a signature weekend celebration the weekend of August 9-11.

As California’s only designated distillery trail, the Paso Robles Distillery Trail features 13 member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and southern San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL). Collectively, these distilleries represent the region’s rise as a leading destination for enthusiasts of artisanal whiskeys, brandies, gins, liqueurs, and other craft spirits.

According to Paso Robles Distillery Trail Executive Director Lynette Sonne, “Distillery Trail Weekend is a unique event bringing the distillers together that are on the Paso Robles Distillery Trail … we want to use this event to raise awareness on the incredible local history that is part of each and every distillery in this county. As the only distillery trail in California, we noticeably aspire to promote our local distilleries and share the news with spirit and cocktail aficionados around the state, country and the world.”

Guided by the new distillery trail map, interested folks can hit the trail for a weekend filled with the best locally crafted spirits of SLO CAL including distillery tours, special tastings, barrel samples, craft cocktail demo’s, drink specials, food and spirits pairings, live music, eats and treats, educational still demos, and bottle specials. And best of all, it’s all free to Copper Card members.

Unique to the distillery market, the introduction of our Copper Card, aka the new “bartenders handshake” provides guests with an all-access, authentic copper, pocket-sized card that grants exclusive membership with VIP experiences and access to the Paso Robles Distillery Trail with benefits like:

(1) complimentary tasting at each of the distilleries on the map

VIP access, drinks, and experiences all weekend for Distillery Trail Weekend

FREE entry to the Distillery Trail Weekend Kick-off Tasting Event

Private tours, tastings, demos, and access to Copper Card Club-only releases

The Copper Card never expires, so guests can taste their way through the trail at their leisure, taking their time to explore each of the distilleries.

Copper cards have a value of $300 and are on sale now for $125, sold via the Paso Robles Trail Distillery tasting rooms and their websites.

About Paso Robles Distillery Trail

The Paso Robles Distillery Trail is California’s first and only designated distillery trail, with 13 current member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and southern San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL). Learn about the vibrant distillery scene in San Luis Obispo County and its unique contributions to the world of craft spirits. PRDT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of local craft spirits and their distilleries.

Member distilleries include Autry Cellars, Azeo, Bethel Rd., Calwise Spirits Co, Donati Spirits, Grain + Vine Craft Distillery, KRObar Craft Distillery, Pendray’s Distillery, RE:FIND Distillery, Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills, SLO de Vie Distillery, Tin City Distillery, and Willow Creek Distillery.

Feature Image: The Paso Robles Distillery Trail features 13 member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and southern San Luis Obispo County. Photos by HM Imagery

