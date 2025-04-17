A collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce and Wine Country Alliance

PASO ROBLES — Last Thursday, the City of Paso Robles celebrated a significant milestone with the official grand opening of its new Visitor Center — a project years in the making that promises to strengthen community collaboration and elevate the visitor experience throughout the region.

Located in the heart of downtown at 1314 Spring St., the new Official Paso Robles Visitor Center is housed in the welcoming lobby of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. The space is now home to two vital organizations — the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) — who have partnered to make this long-envisioned hub a reality.

The grand opening ceremony on April 9 brought together city officials, local leaders, business owners, and tourism partners to celebrate the new center, which is already being hailed as a key asset for both visitors and the local economy.

Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, shared the origins of the collaboration. “When Gina [from the Chamber] came to us a few years ago and said, ‘What if we went in together on a shared space that we could both use and create a visitor center that brings people in to get all the information about our community, businesses, and wineries?’ — I thought, what a great idea.”

That idea has now taken form in a space that is modern, functional, and filled with resources. The Visitor Center offers everything from wine maps and tasting room cards to referrals for local attractions, kid-friendly activities, and community event flyers. Friendly staff members are on hand to help visitors design their perfect Paso Robles itinerary, whether that includes a day among the vineyards or exploring the charm of downtown.

“The mission of the Visitor Center is to provide a warm, friendly welcome to visitors and to showcase the heritage of the Paso Robles region,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.“We strive to enhance visitor experiences by providing information that will maximize enjoyment and encourage return visits.”

The Chamber’s team, including Chief of Staff Jenna Hidinger, Events Coordinator Shanay Brown, Marketing and Membership Development specialist Mae Gonzalez, and Visitor Services staff Debbie Bonafede and Beth Wiesner, are thrilled to finally have a central space that reflects the heart of the community.

Bonafede shared her excitement, following the event noting, “This location is ideal for welcoming visitors and giving them everything they need to make the most of their time in Paso Robles.”

A unique touch for wine enthusiasts is the reprint of the original signatures displayed on the entry wall, commemorating the establishment of the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) — a tribute to the region’s rich winemaking legacy.

The new layout of the building is thoughtfully designed, with PRWCA’s business offices located on the Spring Street side and the Chamber managing the Visitor Center on the 13th Street side. Shared common areas emphasize the unified vision of both organizations in promoting Paso Robles as a premier destination for both tourism and commerce.

“Wine country tourism is essential to the success of our region,” said Peterson. “By partnering with the Chamber on the Visitor Center, we can better inform and inspire visitors, driving additional traffic to our wineries and enhancing the overall experience of Paso Robles as a top-tier wine destination.”

With over 200 wineries, Paso Robles Wine Country offers something for every kind of wine lover — from relaxed tastings under centuries-old oaks to exclusive cave experiences and estate tours. The wine industry contributes a staggering $2.8 billion to the local economy, and visitation plays a critical role in its continued growth.

The PRWCA team, including Marketing Director Krista Smith, Events Manager Jamie Guzman, Communications Director Christopher Taranto, Development Director Carol Yeaman-Sanchez, Membership Engagement Coordinator Jessica Locklin, Government Affairs Coordinator Patricia Wilmore, and Bookkeeper Peggy Coon, is working diligently to make Paso Robles more accessible and appealing to visitors from around the world.

Adding to the momentum is an exciting new partnership that further highlights the innovative spirit of the region. The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Engelbert STRAUSS, Europe’s leading workwear brand. The partnership names STRAUSS as the Official Workwear of Paso Robles Wine Country and the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Paso Wine Fest, scheduled for May 15-18.

“This is a historic moment for Paso Robles Wine Country and the global wine industry,” said Peterson. “It’s the first-ever comprehensive, exclusive workwear sponsorship of a wine region. It shows our commitment to innovation and tocelebrating the hardworking individuals who bring our wines to life.”

The partnership will be on full display during Paso Wine Fest, especially during the Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 17, where more than 100 wineries will be featured alongside local food, craft spirits, and exciting activations — including the STRAUSS Stage. Co-branded merchandise like hats, T-shirts, and hoodies are also available at the Visitor Center and online at pasowine.com.

With the new Visitor Center now open, the collaboration between the Chamber and PRWCA represents more than just shared office space — it is a bold investment in the future of Paso Robles, its residents, and the guests who come from near and far to experience the spirit of wine country.

Feature Image: On Thursday, April 10, Paso Robles city officials, local leaders, business owners, and tourism partners attended the grand opening, and ribbon-cutting, for the Paso Robles Visitor Center on 1314 Spring St. Photo by Joseph Taranto

