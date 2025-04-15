Santa Lucia School hosts 'Roots to Wings' benefit celebration

TEMPLETON — Santa Lucia School, a holistic K–8 institution in Templeton, will host its annual “Roots to Wings” benefit celebration on Sunday, April 27, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Castoro Cellars. The 21+ event will feature live music by Nicole Stromsoe, Ray Duncan, Ranchers for Peace, and Graham Dechter — highlighting alumni and student talent. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner from Bear City Social, beer from Elysian, and wines from Castoro Cellars, all included with a $75 ticket.​

The evening also includes a live and silent auction, an exclusive local goods raffle, and a curated wine locker prize by Saxum Vineyards. Proceeds support accessible tuition and facility upkeep. For tickets and more information, visit santaluciaschool.org/rootstowings

Founded in 1985 in a converted garage with just five students, Santa Lucia School has grown into a thriving educational community situated on five acres with access to a swimmable creek. The school emphasizes holistic education, fostering deep connections between students, the natural world, and each other. Its mission is to cultivate the innate brilliance and intrinsic motivation of every child through a curriculum that integrates academic subjects with creativity, community building, and peacemaking.

