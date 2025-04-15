PASO ROBLES — Workhorse Custom Builders has officially launched its general contracting business, expanding the award-winning legacy of its sister company, Native Landscape Creations, into the world of homebuilding and interior design.

“We started noticing that so much of the work we were doing outdoors could easily translate to indoor spaces,” said Jared Silveira, owner of Workhorse Custom Builders. “That realization inspired us to branch out and create a company focused on building timeless spaces inside the home while still delivering the same quality our clients have come to expect from Native.”

Locally owned and operated, the company brings a collaborative and client-focused approach to homebuilding in San Luis Obispo County.

For more information, visit WorkhorseCustomBuilders.com

Feature Image courtesy of Workhorse Custom Builders

