Beloved Central Coast tradition brings 75+ vintage vendors, unique finds, and nostalgic charm to the Paso Robles Event Center

PASO ROBLES — Spring on California’s Central Coast is about to get a whole lot more nostalgic, as the beloved Three Speckled Hens Vintage Market returns to the Paso Robles Event Center on Friday and Saturday, April 25-26.

Now in its 18th year, the show has become a seasonal tradition for vintage enthusiasts, design lovers, collectors, and families alike. The event features over 75 hand-picked dealers offering a curated mix of antique treasures, farmhouse finds, mid-century decor, repurposed goods, textiles, garden pieces, and one-of-a-kind creations that celebrate the beauty of all things old and unique.

“Spring is all about new beginnings — and what better way to refresh your space or wardrobe than with meaningful, storied items from the past?” said Kimber Black, show owner. “This market is about more than just shopping. It’s about community, creativity, and the joy of discovering something unexpected.”

Show Highlights Include:

First Peck Shopping is on Friday, April 25, from 12 to 6 p.m., for serious pickers looking to get the first peak on the best finds.

Early bird and general admission on Saturday, April 26, for a full day of browsing, inspiration, and connection.

On-site food and drinks, plus the convenient Pickins’ Area, where porters deliver larger purchases to attendees’ cars.

A lively, friendly shopping atmosphere perfect for a girls’ getaway, family day, or solo treasure hunt.

Tickets are available now at My805Tix.com

Early purchase is encouraged, as previous shows have sold out in advance.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just someone looking for something with a little more soul than what big-box stores offer, the Three Speckled Hens Spring Show promises a weekend of inspiration, nostalgia, and good old-fashioned fun.

For more information, visit threespeckledhens.com or follow @threespeckledhens on Instagram and Facebook for vendor spotlights, sneak peeks, and event updates.

