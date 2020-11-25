Celebrate the western heritage and support San Luis Obispo’s County Sheriff’s Rodeo on May 22, 2021, and the first-ever SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo!

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a rodeo, in conjunction with the SLO Cattlemen’s Association, at the Main Grandstand Arena in the Paso Robles Event Center.

Sergeant Chad Nicholson, Rodeo President, said, “We want to give members of the community an opportunity to come out and have a fun family filled event where they can enjoy,” he continued, “2020 has just obviously been extremely difficult on everybody, and we were hoping a lot of the restrictions are eased if not lifted by Spring of next year.”

All proceeds will benefit the Sheriff’s department directly.

Contestants will be top qualifiers from the SLO County Cattlemen’s Associations Play Day Rodeo. Some of the events included will be barrel racing, team roping, breakaway, steer wrestling, sort and rope, ranch rope, and brand and team penning.

Entries for the rodeo will go through the SLO County Cattlemen’s Association. Information on entries is to be announced in early 2021.

The All-around Cowboy and Cowgirl will win a Henry Lever Action .44 mag Golden Boy Rifle donated by the Outdoorsman of Arroyo Grande.

After the rodeo, contestants, and fans can stay to enjoy a live concert from Nashville recording country duo Joe and Martina!

“We’re just hoping that it’s a good family event that a lot of people can look forward to and come out and enjoy. We wanted to keep the ticket prices low—it’s going to be a really, really fun event,” said Nicholson.

Tickets will be $10, and children 12 years and under are free.

“We want to give some scholarships back to local students and give back to the community from the law enforcement,” says Nicholson.

More details on scholarships are in the works and will be announced via the rodeo’s website and Facebook page.

Businesses are welcome, and much appreciated to become a sponsor for the rodeo.

Several Rodeo Sponsor packages are available. Information on different sponsor levels and to sign up can be found on slosheriffsrodeo.com.

So far, sponsors include Vintage Cowboy Winery, Mark’s Tire Service, Cal Coast Machinery, Dan Freitas Electric, Chuck and Vikki Houck, Negranti Creamery, and Courtney Morrow State Farm Agent.

The Sheriff’s Rodeo is meant to be an event where the community can gather to celebrate the western way of life, the support of rodeo, law enforcement’s support, and a way to give back to the community.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit slosheriffsrodeo.com or contact at slosheriffsrodeo@gmail.com.

