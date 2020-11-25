TEMPLETON — The Templeton Recreation Foundation presented a $16,361.80 check to the Templeton Community Services District Recreation Department on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

TRF’s donation was made possible due to its drive-thru barbecue fundraiser held on Sept. 26.

TRF, a nonprofit formed to benefit the Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department’s parks, facilities and programs, organized the fundraiser in response to the financial challenges being experienced by the Templeton Recreation Department as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide restrictions on group recreational activities temporarily ended Templeton’s youth sports programs that generate a significant amount of the revenue used to support the Recreation Department. Until regular youth sports leagues are allowed to resume, Templeton Recreation is offering alternative sports activities that are helping to keep the doors open along with donations from local individuals and organizations.

Upon presenting the donation to Templeton CSD Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson, TRF President Janice Burch stated, “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of keeping our Templeton Recreation Department open and supporting our local youth and their families.”

TRF also thanked the following Keeping the Dream Drive-Thru BBQ sponsors for their generous support:

Templeton Market and Deli

Jimmy’s BBQ

Weyrick Lumber Company

First American Title Company

Rykal-LaBrea and Associates

Mid-State Solid Waste

People can donate to the Templeton REC Foundation to assist the Templeton Recreation Department. Checks may be mailed to the Templeton REC Foundation at P.O. Box 1423, Templeton, CA 93465.

For more information, contact TRF Director Laurie Ion via email at ion@templetoncsd.org or TRF President Janice Burch via email at janiceburch@outlook.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related