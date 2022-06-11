Student group raised over $9,000 to support summer field trips at three North County locations

PASO ROBLES — Grassroots fundraising by the Must! Charities Youth Board raised over $9,000 to support summer field trips at three North County locations of People’s Self-Help Housing with their Camino Scholars program. The funds provided field trips to museums, the beach, and the parks — but the Youth Board did not stop there.

Originally challenged to raise $2,500 with a generous match from local philanthropists Don and Elaine Witmer, the board took a mere minute to vote to increase the funding goal so they could provide Ravine Water Park passes for all kids at these locations.

“Teens haven’t had an easy go of it the last several years, which makes it all the more significant to witness their selflessness to help others so readily,” said Kyle Flaherty, Must! Charities brand warrior. “These teens are our community’s future: the philanthropists, the business people, the families that make up our community’s future fabric.”

advertisement

The Youth Board’s efforts totaled $9,000, and it was all joy as the teens delivered summer fun and good news to the kids at People’s Self-Help Housing. Add that $9,000 with the $2,500 match, and and the group not only funded field trips and water park passes, but also were able to donate to the SLO Food Bank, where every $1 donated provides seven meals to those in need.

MUST! Charities Youth Board is a group of local high school students making a positive difference through collaboration and dedication to learning about social needs, organizations serving those needs, and their responsibility to make a difference for those less fortunate.

To find out more about the MUST! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...