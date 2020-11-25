Virtual 5k Fun Run Fundraiser

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District Recreation Department is hosting the “Run From 2020,” a virtual 5K fun run, from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, 2021.

This fun run is a little different since it’s virtual, so many specifics are up to the participant. Participants choose the time and place that they do their fun run.

TRD asks participants to choose a safe route and follow the rules of the road and make good running (walking/hopping/skipping) choices.

Run time may be submitted to TCSD Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org.

All registered participants will receive a “Run Away From 2020” t-shirt, as well as a t-shirt from runs of the past, to remind everyone of the “good old days.”

Swag bags will include fun “2020” items as well. Swag bags will be available starting Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. and can be picked up at Templeton Recreation Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from there on out.

Registration is now open. To register online, visit the Recreation Department webpage at the Templeton Community Services District website at www.templetoncsd.org.

The cost to participate is $30 per person. Dogs participating must remain leashed before, during

and after.

For more information, contact Johnson at the Templeton Recreation Department at 805-434-4909 or email at mohnson@templetoncsd.org.

