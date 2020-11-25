SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will begin installing isolation valves at three locations along the Nacimiento Water Pipeline.

The work will begin in November and will continue until project completion, which is expected in January 2021.

Road closures and traffic delays are expected at the Wellsona Road location. Traffic control may be in place on Wellsona Road from Dec. 9-25. Work at other sites will not be on public roads and will not impact traffic. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding County holidays.

Isolation valves will be installed in three specific locations.

• Section of the pipeline running along Wellsona Road just east of Highway 101

• Downstream of the Atascadero Mutual Water Company (AMWC) turnout just south of Templeton Road

• Section of the pipeline on the Santa Margarita Booster Station property east of Highway 101

This project’s completion will improve operations and maintenance, improve public safety, improve supply reliability, and reduce potential environmental impacts.

Quincon Inc. was awarded the contract for $509,602 to perform the work. This project is funded by the Nacimiento Operating Fund and reserves account provided by the Nacimiento Water Project participants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related