Paso Robles finished as champions with a league record of 12-3

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High softball team finished the 2022 season back in May as Mountain League champions with a league record of 12-3.

The team’s last Mountain League title came in 2018, when Jaiden Ralston, Emma Phillips, and Andie Dizon were all freshmen on the Bearcats’ varsity team.

Jeananne Ruck joined Paso Robles as a coach for the first time this year and was accompanied by assistant coaches Dave Lambert and Monica Garcia.

Earning the title as league champions was, of course, a team effort. The Bearcats softball team is made up of many talented athletes, some of who are graduating this year — leaving some big shoes to fill next season.

Ralston, the team’s senior pitcher, led the Bearcats with a 0.39 ERA and 243 strikeouts on the season. Offensively, Ralston ended the season with a .410 batting average, 21 RBIs, and three home runs.

Phillips, the senior catcher and four-year varsity player, controlled the games behind the plate and helped lead her team to all 18 victories. Senior Stacey Ruiz held down shortstop with agility and ease. And senior first baseman Dizon led the team with a .494 batting average with 26 RBIs and eight doubles.

Foreign exchange student Rana Takada, who hails from Japan, played her last senior game, hitting .750 on the day.

Junior third baseman Mia Chambers holds a highlight of the season — a grand slam against Righetti High School.

Junior outfielders were quick around the bases, with Morgan Meidam leading the team with 13 stolen bases and Marissa Rovenstine with nine. Junior Brooklyn Pesenti, who was recovering from a medical procedure and unable to compete this season, was a constant motivator in the dugout.

The sophomore varsity class consisted of Elie Chavez, Brielle Burt, and Sienna Lowry. Chavez held down second base with her diving catches and led the team with four triples. Burt worked hard throughout the season, always ready to hit clutch in every game. Lowry delivered as the team’s alternate pitcher, earning her first varsity win against Righetti.

The Bearcats’ future looks bright with two freshman varsity standouts: Kylee Nancolas, who hit .423 on the season and added three home runs, and left fielder Ashlyn Domingos, who shined this season with her first varsity home run.

Despite their best efforts, the Bearcats fell short in the first round of CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, losing 2 – 0 against Clovis High School. Clovis went on to win the division championship by beating Buchanan 9-0 in the semifinals and Central (Fresno) 2-0 in the finals.

The Bearcats have two players who will be taking their passion for the game to the next level. Ralston will be attending Iowa State University and pitching for the Cyclones. Dizon will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan and playing for the Bobcats.

Paso Robles players honored by the Mountain League include:

Pitcher of the Year — Jaiden Ralston (Senior)

1st Team All-League — Emma Phillips (Senior)

Andie Dizon (Senior) and Elie Chavez (Sophomore)

2nd team — Morgan Meidam (Junior), Marissa Rovenstine (Junior)

Honorable Mention — Mia Chambers (Junior)

