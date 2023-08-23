PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School Bearcats are gearing up for another football season. On Friday, Aug. 11, the Bearcats scrimmaged against the San Luis Obispo High Tigers. On Friday, Aug. 19, the team had its first official game of the season at War Memorial Stadium against Kingsburg. Unfortunately, the Bearcats fell short, losing to the Vikings 59-21. This week is a bye week for the team, but on Friday, Sep. 1, the Bearcats play their rivalry game against Atascadero at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Photos by Dawn Bauguess Photography

