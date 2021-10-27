One last “Harp to Heart” for our colleague, teacher, coach, neighbor, and friend

TEMPLETON – A candlelight memorial will be held at Templeton High School’s Volunteer Stadium on to honor the late Coach Dave Harper.

Templeton High School Principal, Josh Aston, wrote:

“Last week our community learned of the passing of our beloved teacher, colleague, and friend, Dave Harper.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Templeton High School will be having a candlelight vigil memorial to honor Coach Harper on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the quad at Templeton High School.

This will be a chance for our community to come share memories of Coach Harper and sign sympathy cards that will be sent to his family.”

Over the last week THS students and faculty met on Jack Allen Field during lunch to share favorite memories and write about Coach Harper. They loved his gentle spirit, his encouragement, how he cared for everyone and they loved his “Harp to Hearts.”

Coach Harper was also lovingly known as Harp-dog to his students. He played professional football for the Dallas Cowboys in 1990, as well as several professional Canadian Football Leagues the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Sacramento Goldminers and San Antonio Texans, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Montreal Alouettes.

Following his professional career, he was the athletic director, head football coach, and physical education teacher at Templeton High School.

The candlelight memorial will be held at the Templeton High School Volunteer Stadium at 7:00 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 27.

