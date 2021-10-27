Training and consulting provided by the programs have supported over 3,000 small businesses

Sacramento — The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) announced grant awards to recipients of the California Small Business Technical Assistance Expansion Program (SB TAEP). The state’s approximately $17 million in grant funding has been allocated to over 80 technical assistance centers for expansion of their business consulting and training services to historically underserved business groups, including women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and businesses in low-wealth, rural, and disaster-impacted communities.

“Technical Assistance matched with capital is a game-changer for start-ups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Due in part to this funding, California has a uniquely qualified and well positioned technical assistance network of centers providing services to diverse groups and communities across the state,” said Tara Lynn Gray, Director of CalOSBA.

Since launching in 2018, technical assistance centers funded by TAEP and its partner program, the Capital Infusion Program (CIP), have served over 440,000 small businesses with free consulting and no to low-cost training in over 30 languages. These efforts have resulted in over $3 billion in capital infusion to California small businesses. Training and consulting provided by the programs have supported over 3,000 small businesses starting and helped create over 19,000 jobs.

“This funding support will allow the OCIE SBDC to expand its services and to provide targeted training and consulting to those businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, including minority and underserved small business owners and start-up entrepreneurs,” said Mike Daniel, Regional Director of the OCIE SBDC Network.

SB TAEP allocates funding to eligible centers through a competitive process. This year’s funding supports centers across the state, including: all five Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), 14 Women’s Business Centers, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, Rural Development Centers, Chambers of Commerce, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center Network, and small business-serving local nonprofits. The grantees will focus on bridging the opportunity gap, and increasing economic mobility for underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering consulting and training founders need to launch, increase revenues, and create jobs.

Small business technical assistance centers are designated by federal and private funding partners to operate small business technical assistance programs throughout the state. These centers provide one-on-one, confidential consulting and training to help small businesses and entrepreneurs start, expand, facilitate investment and create jobs in California. The SB TAEP provides state grant funding to expand consulting and training services provided by existing and new centers, including satellite offices.

Visit CalOSBA’s new website for more information and view the SB TAEP Awardees.

