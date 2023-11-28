PASO ROBLES — The city council is set to engage in a crucial discussion regarding short-term rental policies and procedures. The review includes aspects such as numeric permit limits, waitlist policies, and compliance penalties.

The community is strongly encouraged to participate in a public meeting where they can share their thoughts with the City Council on the proposed short-term rental policies and procedures. Scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5, the meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m. It will be conducted in a hybrid format, offering both in-person attendance at the Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street, and virtual participation options.

The updated policies aim to ensure consistent implementation and effective management of the short-term rental program. Key areas covered in the proposed policies include the application process, fees, numeric permit limits, parking regulations, permit waitlists, renewals, and enforcement of regulations. The comprehensive staff report, featuring all recommended policy amendments, will be accessible on the City’s website at prcity.com/meetings by Dec. 1.

For those attending in person, the Council Chamber is located on the ground floor of the City Hall/Library building. Alternatively, the meeting can be viewed live on YouTube at prcity.com/youtube. To provide comments during the hearing, individuals can speak in person, call 805-865-PASO (7276), or submit written comments in advance via email to cityclerk@prcity.com.

For additional information about the Paso Robles short-term rental program, please visit the City’s website at prcity.com/str.

