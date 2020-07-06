Only people with tickets will be allowed into War Memorial Stadium

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s mini-graduation ceremonies are July 8-11 at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.

PRHS Principal Anthony Overton confirmed they are still happening in an email on Monday. The graduation ceremonies not open to the public. Only people with tickets will be allowed entry.

“As of right now, we are moving forward as planned following the (San Luis Obispo) County and CDC recommendations for social distancing and face coverings/masks,” Overton wrote.

PRHS is the last high school in North County to hold graduation. Neighboring high schools in Templeton and Atascadero held drive-in- or drive-thru-style ceremonies in June.

Paso Robles High School held a drive-thru on June 5 when graduates picked up their caps and gowns, awards and honor cords.

This week’s graduation plan will see 14 mini-graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and continuing on Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.and concluding on Saturday, July 11, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Each mini-ceremony will have approximately 25 graduates from Paso Robles High School, Liberty High School, and Independence High School. State and federal physical distancing requirements at six feet apart.

Each ceremony will consist of the following:

• Eight family member tickets; seating will be on the field and each family cluster will be spaced in accordance with physical distancing requirements

• Maintaining less than 225 people on the football field

• One family member will give the diploma out to their graduate to keep with physical distancing requirements

• A processional and recessional of graduates with recorded music will take place

• No post-on-field celebrations of graduates with the crowd

• A traditional stage with pre-recorded speeches including Valedictorian, Salutatorian, ASB President, Class President, and Principal

• Chairs will be sanitized for each ceremony

• Ceremonies will be live-streamed on voiceofpaso.com

For more information, visit www.pasoschools.org/bearcatstrong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related