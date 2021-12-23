Chief Nord previously served as a PRPD officer in 2007

PASO ROBLES – The City of Paso Robles has announced the appointment of a new Police Chief, Damian Nord. Chief Nord assumed his new position with the City on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Chief Nord was selected after a competitive nationwide recruitment process with over 20 plus applicants.

His predecessor, Ty Lewis, left some big shoes to fill in the department after taking the position as City Manager in August 2021. Lewis has been with the City of Paso Robles for nearly 20 years, serving in every rank and various assignments with the Police Department.

During his time with the City, Lewis led several initiatives to support community safety and the quality of life for Paso Roblans, including:

Increasing the number of allocated sworn police officers, dispatchers, and support services personnel to all-time highs

Helping lead the community through the health, legal, and economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

Establishing the City’s first Community Action Team to better address mental health, drug and alcohol dependence, and homelessness within the community

Protecting and leading the community through a multi-day active shooter event

Providing safety during civil unrest and protests while also respecting the diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns of the community

Modernizing the City’s emergency communications and computer infrastructures

During the Nov. 16 City Council meeting, Lewis informed Council that a new Police Chief would be in place by the end of the year. And deliver on that promise he did.

Chief Nord began his career with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a Detention Deputy, later promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2001. Chief Nord worked his way through the ranks serving as a Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Commander, and most recently as a Chief Deputy in charge of the Investigations and Detentions Bureaus. Chief Nord also has prior local experience, having worked for the City of Paso Robles as a Police Officer in 2007. Nord holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management and attended the Executive Leadership Program at USC Price School of Public Policy.

“I’m excited the city was able to recruit a top-notch Police Chief like Damian Nord,” said City Manager Ty Lewis, “Chief Nord brings a wealth of experience, strong character, and positive energy to our community. Chief Nord’s proven ability to effectively work with diverse communities, like Paso Robles, will serve us well.”

Chief Nord is replacing Interim Police Chief Stephen Lampe, who retires at the end of the year.

Chief Nord is in the process of relocating to Paso Robles from Bakersfield. “I am honored to be joining the City of Paso Robles and a team of talented professionals,” says Chief Nord. “I look forward to working with everyone to keep the city safe, build trust and strong partnerships throughout the community.”

