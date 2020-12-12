PASO ROBLES — For the last 30 years, Señor Sancho’s has been a long-standing Paso Robles icon. It is well known for its margaritas and “buckets of Coronas.” It is where the community has spent numerous birthdays and Mother’s Day Brunch.

Señor Sancho’s is where Paso Roblans go and make memories. But, like many restaurants in the county, Sancho’s is struggling. And come January, they may have to make the harsh decision to close their doors for good.

That would add Señor Sancho’s to the growing list of Paso Robles businesses to close due to the pandemic economic aftermath and its continuous “flip-flopping” of COVID-19 regulations.

But Señor Sancho’s owner Carlos Leyva and business partner Jeff White are not going down without a fight.

“Sancho’s is fully open until they cut our hands-off,” said White.

On Dec. 1, Leyva posted a plea to the community on Señor Sancho’s Facebook page.

Leyva asked for customers to come in more and expressed his thanks to everyone who has helped keep Sancho’s going for over 30 years.

Leyva shared, “I’m not worried about making any money for myself, but I worry about my employees and their welfare. They all depend on tips and the hourly wage.”

And that is where the trickle effect started.

Leyva’s plea was shared over 600 times, and business has so far tripled for the restaurant.

White said, “We ran out of product, we ran out of Corona, we ran out of tequila. Those are problems we had back in the early 2000s when we were the only restaurant with a bar.”

Señor Sancho’s plans to stay open and safe for as long as they can.

New sanitation and cleaning procedures have been created to keep the restaurant as clean as possible. Social distancing is in place, along with keeping indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Outdoor dining is available, and of course, there is always takeout.

Since the start of the pandemic, none of Sancho’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Leyva shared in response to the community support, “We are so overwhelmed by the response — Business has tremendously picked up, and you, my customers, have been so patient with us. If we can stay busy like this, then we have a chance.”

Leyva continued, “I would very much like to keep our Paso Robles “Icon” open for many more years. We have stood the test of time, and it’s because of the many friendships that I’ve made with all of you and, of course, serving some Great Mexican Food and The Best Margaritas!”

Leyva and White have nothing but gratitude towards the community and their support for the cherished Mexican restaurant.

“The support is overwhelming. Words can’t even describe my love of Paso Robles,” White said.

Señor Sanchos is located at 1902 Creston Rd, Paso Robles; you can contact them by calling (805)237-9880.

