SAN LUIS OBISPO — Three inmates at the San Luis Obispo County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, reported the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

All three inmates were assigned to the same housing unit. The three were tested on Dec. 10. The results came back positive the same day. All three inmates have been isolated. They are being treated at the jail and have not required hospitalization. The housing unit has been quarantined.

All 18 inmates in that housing unit are being tested as well as 14 staff members. The source of the infection is being investigated and the SLO Sheriff’s Office is working with San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to determine the cause of the outbreak, the jail’s first outbreak since July.

The California Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

These recent cases bring the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 15. Seven of those have occurred since Dec. 2. This reflects the rising number of cases that are being seen countywide.

A total of 14 Sheriff’s Deputies have tested positive for the virus — eight patrol deputies and six correctional deputies.

